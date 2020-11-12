Guardian promotes Adam Foley to UK ad chief

Guardian News & Media has completed its advertising leadership line-up with the promotion of Adam Foley, who has been handed the new position of director of advertising, UK, with responsibility for all media and content sales.

The leadership also comprises executive editor Imogen Fox, who is in charge of creation and delivery at Guardian Labs, the newspaper group’s paid content division, and director of commercial strategy and operations Katie Le Ruez.

Fox and Le Ruez

Foley, who begins in his new post in January, is currently director of sales and strategy at Guardian Labs – a role he has held since 2017. He joined The Guardian in 2015 as commercial strategy director.

Before that, Foley spent 12 years at Starcom, where he was manging partner, strategy.

Foley’s appointment is the first significant move in the advertising part of the business to be made by Annette Thomas, who was named chief executive of parent Guardian Media Group in January.

Earlier this month, Paul Kanareck was appointed chief customer and commercial officer, tasked with leading the news brand’s global digital reader revenue strategy, following the departure of chief revenue officer Hamish Nicklin. In June, Keith Underwood joined The Guardian as chief financial and operating officer.

Foley said: “More people than ever are coming to The Guardian, discovering our journalism through podcasts and documentaries, as well as the written word. After the year we’ve had, values have never been so important to people and brands – we’re looking forward to working with our advertising partners to create world-class work that creates a real connection with our readers.”

Evelyn Webster, global head of partnerships, added: “Advertising needs a shot in the arm and this is the team to do it. I’m delighted that Adam, Katie and Imogen will be driving The Guardian’s new UK advertising strategy forward – working with brands to deliver the best of The Guardian and land impactful and effective ad campaigns.”