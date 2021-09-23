Guardian runs campaign to support Sat magazine launch

The Guardian has rolled out a marketing campaign to support its new magazine, Saturday, which launches this weekend.

The campaign, "Forgotten how to Saturday?" aims to connect with readers looking to bring “energy and inspiration” back to their weekend.

The creative features a video ad, podcast reads and a host of digital, print and out-of-home creatives. A 30-second spot will appear across All 4 and in cinemas in September and October, podcast reads will run on Acast, and out-of-home ads will appear on billboards in London, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton.

The video focuses on three bold and colourful scenes of people forgetting common weekend activities, including a woman being unfamiliar with what to wear on a night out, another trying to make sense of an insurmountable pile of books to read and a man who is so used to watching TV he tries to bring a painting to life with a remote control.

All three scenes nod to the fashion, literature and culture that will be covered in each edition of the Saturday magazine. The 100-page glossy features interviews, picture stories, book reviews, lifestyle features, style and gardens content and a "sustainable focus" on travel.

The Guardian worked in partnership with in-house creative agency Oliver and media agency PHD.

Joel Midgley, head of brand at Guardian News & Media, said: “We began with a very clear idea of reintroducing our readers to the joy and excitement of the weekend and, through our collaboration with Oliver, have landed on a set of bright and visually striking creatives that represent our vision for the new magazine.

“The campaign is deeply rooted in Saturday’s journalism, showcasing the weekly magazine as a way for readers to make the most of their weekend; uncovering new ideas and discovering different perspectives and ways of living that will enrich their lives.”

Oliver creative director Sam Jacobs said when he picked up the brief he was “confused” about what to do on Saturdays after emerging from months of lockdown.

Jacobs said: “After a quick flick through the beautifully designed new magazine, it all started flooding back. Ah yes, going to museums, getting dressed up, taking in a show, a concert, or just reading a great book rather than throwing one on the pile – I too had completely forgotten how to Saturday."

