Guardian signs 'seven-figure' food and lifestyle deal with Charlie Bigham's

The Guardian has signed a year-long, "seven-figure" content partnership with premium ready meals brand Charlie Bigham's.

The lifestyle and food content partnership will result in activity aimed at The Guardian's readers – both on and offline – urging them to take the night off cooking at the weekend, and instead eat Charlie Bigham's meals.

Negotiated by Electric Glue – the media agency appointed to Charlie Bigham's planning and buying account last month – the campaign will shine a spotlight on the brand's commitment to high-quality ingredients and sustainability.

Activity will commence this month, targeting the Guardian's audience of 9.4 million foodies who consume weekend content across The Guardian's print lifestyle portfolio, including features in Saturday Magazine and The Observer Magazine.

Charlie Bigham's has also signed up as a category sponsor of this year's Observer Food Monthly Awards, which will include a cover-wrap of Observer Food Monthly.

From a digital perspective, the brand will take over The Guardian's Lifestyle section online at various points throughout the year. "First impression takeovers" will highlight Charlie Bigham's meals using static imagery, while videos will show the meals being prepared.

In addition to print and digital content and advertising, Charlie Bigham's will be promoted across Guardian events and podcasts.

Gill Green, Charlie Bigham's marketing director, said: "We've always admired The Guardian and its smart, progressive, discerning readers. Their values resonate strongly with our commitment not just to great food but to sustainability. We're really excited about taking this partnership forward."

Guy Edmunds, The Guardian's director of sales, described the paper as the "home of food lovers everywhere", adding that "even the most dedicated foodie needs a night off cooking sometimes".

He continued: "The Guardian has a track record of building long-lasting advertising partnerships with brands because our multimedia storytelling and high-performing formats are able to cut through and drive sales. We're delighted to be partnering with Charlie Bigham's."

Electric Glue chief executive Pippa Glucklich added: "Pleased to have played a part in securing this terrific opportunity for Charlie Bigham's. Our unique 'Fewer, bigger, better' business philosophy is based on forging strong relationships with a select group of top quality media partners – and this fits the model perfectly."

Electric Glue won the £3m business at the start of this year following a competitive pitch in November, when three agencies were shortlisted. It took over the account from Bountiful Cow and works closely with Charlie Bigham's creative agency, VCCP.