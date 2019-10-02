Guardian's David Pemsel named Premier League CEO

The Guardian's chief executive, David Pemsel, is leaving the media group after eight years to join the Premier League.

Pemsel, who has spearheaded Guardian Media Group's turnaround strategy that has seen the group break even and deliver a profit, will join the Premier League as chief executive "no later than April 2020", according to a statement issued by the football body.

He said: "The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that. As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity and I am honoured to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation."

Pemsel joined Guardian News & Media in 2011. Before that, roles included group marketing director at ITV, partner at now defunct agency Boymeetsgirl, managing director at Elisabeth Murdoch's Shine and managing partner at St Luke's.

Bruce Buck, chairman of the Premier League nominations committee, added: "We are delighted to welcome David to the Premier League. His straightforward style and personal integrity make him an ideal person to lead the business.

"At The Guardian, he has shown strong leadership through a period of change and transformation. Returning the group to profit is an impressive achievement and has demonstrated that he can develop and execute a transformational plan in an ever-changing business landscape. In addition, he has worked with the big players in digital and media, and has managed diverse groups and constituencies."

The Guardian said it is searching for a new chief executive.