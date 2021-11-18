Gucci hosts transforming pop-up in Shoreditch

Gucci has set up shop in Shoreditch as it approaches its 100th anniversary, creating a pop-up containing multi-sensory experiences and retail space, which will evolve and change over time.

"Gucci Circolo Shoreditch" takes residence in a building by architect Sir David Adjaye, originally designed as a private home and studio for artists. When it first opened its doors on 4 October, guests could explore a narrative journey through the various chapters of the Aria collection, designed by Alessandro Michele.

On the ground floor, a bespoke bookstore was curated by Idea Books and contained rare fashion, art and photography books. The customised space featured dark, wood-panelled walls and Gucci's glade print wallpaper.



Upstairs a listening lounge celebrated Gucci's long-standing connection with music. Custom displays are filled with vinyl curated by artists including Billie Eilish, Sir Elton John and Arlo Parks. The listening lounge also offers the opportunity to download a special playlist compiled to mark Gucci's centenary.

In the pop-up, visitors can also pick up a coffee in the Gucci café, which will host London's creative communities during the week.

Reopening for a second phase on 15 November, the exterior, retail and library spaces were "reskinned". Transforming into the home of "The Hacker Project", the outside became a black and navy design complete with accents of the Balenciaga logo. The central ground-floor retail space now has "GG" monograms covering the floor and reflective-silver installations displaying the collection. The library has evolved into an Aria runway experience, the film of the collection is playing with the room filled with the cameras, flashbulbs and flora seen on the runway.

Meanwhile, the Gucci café and the listening lounge remain unchanged.

The store will stay open in its current form until 5 December 2021, when it will enter its third and final phase of metamorphosis.

XYZ has worked alongside Hotel Creative to produce the project.

Gucci Circolo is a global project, Gucci Circolo Milan is located in Via Borgospesso and Gucci Circolo Berlin is located in a historic building on the Landwehr Canal in Berlin-Kreuzberg.

Image credit: Gucci