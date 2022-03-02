Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Guide Dogs appoints MSQ's The Gate to creative account

Creative previously handled on ad hoc basis.

Guide Dogs: last campaign developed by Studio Kimchi
Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has appointed The Gate as its strategic brand and creative partner after a competitive pitch involving a number of undisclosed agencies.

Although the charity has previously worked with Karmarama and Studio Kimchi, this is a new appointment for Guide Dogs and there is no previous incumbent, according to those involved.

An offshoot of MSQ, The Gate will partner Guide Dogs at a strategic brand level and build public understanding about the sort of work the charity does.

The advertising agency will debut its first integrated campaign for Guide Dogs in 2023, which will aim to position Guide Dogs as the first port of call for people with sight loss.

Jamie Elliott, chief executive of The Gate, said: “It is an absolute privilege to be partnering the Guide Dogs team. We can’t wait to propel them towards their ambition and do this great, vital organisation justice.”

Guide Dogs’ last campaign was created by Studio Kimchi in early 2021. The animated video campaign marked the charity’s 90th birthday and followed Flash the puppy as he trained to become a guide dog.

Emma Foulds, director of marketing and strategy at Guide Dogs, said The Gate had an “impressive understanding” of the charity’s future plans, and added: “Their strategic approach really sealed the deal for us, and we are delighted to begin working with them on this exciting next step for our brand.”

It marks another in a series of wins for The Gate, which include Axa Investment Managers, plastic alternative manufacturer Xampla and Smarty mobile.

Last year it won five Cannes Lions for Childline's "Nobody is Normal".

