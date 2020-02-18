Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Guinness curates rugby experience with Jodie Kidd and Vogue Williams

England and Ireland fans will be brought together ahead of Six Nations match.

Guinness: Kidd and Williams
Guinness has teamed up with models Jodie Kidd and Vogue Williams to create an experience that unites two nations ahead of the Six Nations England versus Ireland match.

It will bring fans and celebrities from both sides together to celebrate the friendly rivalry over a pint of Guinness.

A group of six Irish rugby fans will enjoy a culinary experience at Kidd's pub The Half Moon in Kirdford, West Sussex. They will then stay overnight at the nearby five-star South Lodge hotel, waking up to a full English fry-up.

On 23 February, the group will watch the England and Ireland match at Twickenham. Post-match, fans will be treated to a pint of Guinness at local pub The Cabbage Patch.

The "Jodie Kidd rugby weekender" is the second in a series of experiences that Guinness has put on to celebrate friendly rivalries in rugby. As title partner, the brand is inviting spectators across the home nations to "come as rivals but leave as friends" throughout the tournament, which is taking place over the next few weeks.

Hope & Glory is delivering the project.

