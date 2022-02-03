Guinness enlists Hot Pickle to deliver culture hub at £73m London development

Diageo is investing £73m in the creation of a Guinness microbrewery and culture hub in London and has appointed Hot Pickle to lead creative.

The Covent Garden development, which will be called Guinness at Old Brewer's Yard, is located on an historic brewing site and is set to open in autumn 2023.

Inside the 50,000-square-foot venue, there will be a community space and a microbrewery, which will produce limited-edition beer and which people can tour. Visitors will be able to learn about the history of the stout and its future ambitions from Guinness specialists.

As the project's concept and creative lead, Hot Pickle will work alongside architecture firm RKD.

Patrick Hammond, co-founder of Hot Pickle, told Campaign: "For us, it has been an exciting project because we are a business built on a belief in the power of experiences. In Guinness, we have the perfect client who shares that belief in the power of experiences to bring people together, to engage all the senses, to collaborate, communicate and engage with the wider community. This project really stands for all of those things and wraps them up in one epic package."

Plans for the new site include an event space and central covered courtyard that will host events across food, drink, the arts and special cultural occasions. It will also be available for use by the local community. There are plans for a Guinness store selling rare items via collaborations and partnerships bespoke to the London experience. A restaurant and 360-degree, glass, rooftop space will also be housed within the development.

The site will be the southern UK hub of the Diageo bartending and hospitality programme, Learning for Life. A proportion of the employment opportunities will be ring-fenced for its graduates.

The investment in Guinness at Old Brewer's Yard, builds on the success of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh in 2021. It demonstrates Diageo's confidence in London and the UK as a go-to destination for tourists and its commitment to the hospitality sector.

The development will create 150 jobs aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.