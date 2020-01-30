Guinness enlists Rio Ferdinand for night-football spectacle in Lagos

Guinness has enlisted Rio Ferdinand for a night-football event in Lagos, Nigeria, that will feature live music and fan activities.

Two five-a-side teams, made up of African nationals and musicians, will compete on 31 January inside an airport hangar at the Legend Hotel. Ferdinand will compère the final, which follows a series of night-football events across Africa.

Visitors can watch the game as well as enjoy glow-in-the-dark body painting, henna tattoos, Guinness-infused cocktails and football-themed food. There will also be a keepy-uppy challenge and two-touch game.

Nigerian singer Davido is the headline musical act. Also performing and participating in activities are Salatiel from Cameroon, Bebe Cool from Uganda and Sauti Sol from Kenya.

HeyHuman is delivering the project. Shnoosee Bailey, the agency's managing partner and executive creative director, said: "Having Rio Ferdinand on board is one of the biggest endorsements we could get – it shows that the link between Guinness and football is authentic and credible beyond doubt.

"This event is going to be one for the books – 'Guinness night football''s unexpected activations are more engaging, exciting and emotionally charged than any other African football viewing experience."

Additional "Guinness night football" events will take place in 2020 in different regions.