Guinness marketing boss Jeremy Kanter leaves Diageo after 15 years

Jeremy Kanter, European marketing director, beers and ciders, at Diageo, has left the company after 15 years to explore other opportunities.

Kanter, who started his career at Unilever and had stints as a business director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty and a marketer at The Times, joined Diageo in 2004 as global communications director for Baileys. He became Baileys GB brand director three years later.

In January 2009, Kanter switched to Guinness, becoming vice-president for the brand in Africa – a role that was based in London. Three years later, he became senior vice-president for whiskies in Latin America and the Carribean, and in 2013 became Diageo’s chief marketing and innovation officer for Mexico, before returning to London in 2017 to take up his most recent role.

Over the past two years, Kanter has led Guinness’ sponsorship of the Six Nations and helped deliver award-winning campaigns including this year’s "Clear", which this week won a Campaign Big Award for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Amrit Thomas, chief marketing and innovation officer at Diageo Europe, hailed Kanter’s contribution to the business.

Thomas said: "During his 15 years with the company, Jeremy has built a strong reputation for his authentic and mission-led leadership, bringing strategic insights and a passion for growing both our brands and our people.

"During his last two years as the category director of our European beer business, Jeremy was a ‘field general’ beyond compare. His high standards on insight and execution, and his leadership to inspire cross-functional teams, were instrumental to Guinness GB achieving its highest market share in recent memory, our Irish lager and ales growth, and our acquisition and execution of the Guinness Six Nations title sponsorship occurring at record pace and with award-winning results."