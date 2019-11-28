Guinness is opening pub that seats only five people

Guinness is opening a pub that fits only five people after its research found that 30% of Brits’ favourite festive activity is catching up with friends over a pint.

The pop-up is located in London’s Flat Iron Square and based on Guinness’ research on the things that people want out of a pub.

This includes a fireplace, bar snacks, Christmas tunes and board games. A barman will also be on hand to pour pints of Guinness.

Open for four days from 5 December, the pub can be booked out in hourly slots.

Hope & Glory is delivering the project.