Gumtree collaborates with Twitch on gaming challenge

Gumtree UK is collaborating with Twitch to host a live-streaming challenger event.

The project follows the launch of Gumtree's refreshed brand platform "Good finds" by Wieden & Kennedy, a multi-channel strategy championing the site's role as a connector.

On 17 September, an online event will take place within online multiplayer "battle royale" game Apex Legends, where squads collect scattered equipment . The digital event will see gamer SoMarcus battle it out in front of the Twitch community. SoMarcus will play a specially curated "Good finds experience" created in tandem with Twitch's Brand Partnership Studio.

Over the course of a two-hour live stream, SoMarcus will showcase some Gumtree bargains before being challenged to scavenge for "Good finds" scattered throughout the game map in buildings and hidden crates. With every challenge solved, Gumtree will reward the streamer and the community by giving digital prizes, including subscriptions to the Twitch service.

Bespoke Gumtree-branded animations will be embedded into the influencer's video feed during gameplay, ensuring that the Gumtree branding is visible and prominent throughout the stream.

In the build up to the event, a series of in-game videos were interwoven into streams to drive traffic to the SoMarcus livestream.

Hannah Rouch, chief marketing officer, Gumtree UK, said: "Gaming is a huge category for Gumtree, with around 41 million searches for games, consoles, and accessories each year, so a partnership with Twitch to reach this audience felt like a no-brainer.

"The use of video games and streaming platforms as a marketing channel has grown enormously over the past year, and we're very excited to use this partnership as a testing ground for the channel and inspire gamers to make 'Good finds' in real life, through Gumtree."

Brett Melvill-Smith, global creative operations lead of brand partnership studio, added: "Gumtree's 'Good finds' is about celebrating their role as a connector and that is something we do every day on Twitch as millions of people come together live to form a community and interact around live experiences. This, and our uniquely millennial audience, makes this collaboration a truly perfect synergy."