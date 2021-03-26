Guy Bradbury steps down from Atomic London

Guy Bradbury, the co-founder and executive creative director of Atomic London, is leaving the agency after eight years.

Bradbury said: "It's been an incredible eight years at Atomic. Thoroughly enjoyable and slightly knackering at the same time. I'm so proud of the amazing work we have made for clients, with such a talented group of people. But after a difficult 2020 for my family, I feel now is a good time to recharge the batteries, spend some time with them, before throwing myself into the next exciting creative challenge."

Bradbury recently worked on a spot for Homebase, "The street", which showed, in slow motion, the many ways that people use their kitchens.

The agency's co-founder and chief executive, Jon Goulding, said: "Guy has given his heart, body and soul to the agency over the last eight years. And he leaves Atomic in great shape, having driven the creative standards to the highest level across brand and digital activation.

"As a result, we now have a fantastic platform to build from and I know the whole company will wish Guy all the success he deserves in his next creative venture."

Atomic was founded in 2012 by Bradbury, Goulding, Richard Hill and Nick Fox, who had all been colleagues at DDB UK. Bradbury had joined Touch DDB in 2007 as executive creative director and subsequently become group creative director at DDB UK.

In 2017 Goulding became Atomic chief executive and Fox took on the role of chairman. In 2018 Hill joined M&C Saatchi and later left to launch the marketing platform Send Me a Sample.