Guy Phillips becomes chief revenue officer in Evening Standard restructure

Guy Phillips, head of publishing at the Evening Standard, has been promoted to chief revenue officer as the paper restructures its senior commercial team led by James White.

In his expanded role, Phillips will lead the newly formed media team, which the paper said is one sales team with cross-platform responsibilities.

Phillips returned to the paper in 2016 after eight years at the Telegraph.

The changes follow the Evening Standard cutting 33% of its 341-strong workforce earlier this year, including 31 commercial roles, due to "difficult market conditions" in the media industry that have been "further accentuated by Covid-19".

Dan Locke, chief agency strategy officer, has become chief commercial content officer. This is a new role in which he will be coming up with content ideas for brands.

John Tulley, head of commercial operations, has been promoted to commercial chief operating officer. In this new role he will be running the newly-formed intelligence team which focuses on coming up with strategic and data-driven insights.

Completing the commercial team line-up is Deborah Rosenegk, who remains as chief client officer, Louise Close, head of Evening Standard Live, and Katie Ingram, marketing and insight director.

On the editorial side Charlotte Ross, deputy editor, print and head of digital content, has been promoted to publisher. She has worked at the paper for 14 years and will help the title shift to a digital-first strategy.

Anna van Praagh, deputy editor of ES Magazine, has become chief content officer – also a new role.

Finally, Rich Mead, group operations director, has also been appointed chief operating officer, reporting to chief executive Charles Yardley.

Yardley said: "With our new senior team in place, we are well-positioned for the next phase of our evolution as London's most-loved media platform.

"I am delighted to announce these appointments and look forward to working with them all closely as we continue to navigate these challenging times and drive our iconic news brand forward while delivering the high-quality journalism and services that our readers and partners look to us for."