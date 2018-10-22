Omar Oakes
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand under fire over health claims

The Mother Load pills for pregnant women among products accused of potentially endangering the public.

Goop, the lifestyle and wellness brand owned by Gwyneth Paltrow, has been reported to the Advertising Standards Authority over 113 alleged breaches of advertising regulations.

Good Thinking Society, a charity that promotes scientific scepticism, accused Goop of issuing "potentially dangerous" advice to consumers, according to The Times

In a submission to the ASA and National Trading Standards, The Mother Load supplement pills were among a number of products accused of breaching advertising standards and potentially endangering the public.

Made for pregnant women, The Mother Load claims that it contains 110% of the recommended daily value of vitamin A for adults, but the NHS has warned that pregnant women should not take supplements containing vitamin A.

Susan Beck, a Goop nutritionist, defended The Mother Load because its vitamin A content of 1,500 international units was less than the 2,000 units recommended by the NHS.

The ASA was not immediately available to respond, but National Trading Standards has confirmed to The Times that it has received the complaint.

