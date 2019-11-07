Ben Bold
Gyro chair Kate Howe exits Dentsu Aegis Network

Howe joined ad holding group when it acquired Gyro in 2016.

Howe: joined Gyro in 2014

Kate Howe, Dentsu Aegis Network’s executive director, creative, customer experience and commerce, has left the business after three years.

Howe, who is also chair of Gyro UK and director of B2B, international, is understood to have left without a job to go to. A spokesman for Dentsu Aegis said there "are no immediate plans to replace her" in either of her roles.

Euan Jarvie, Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland chief executive, said: "Kate is an authentic and inspiring leader and has been a key member of my leadership team this year. While we are sad to see Kate leave, she leaves us with a strong management team in place to continue to grow our brands and our people. On behalf of everyone at Dentsu Aegis, I would like to thank her and wish her the very best for her next move."

Howe joined Gyro UK in 2014 from DraftFCB. She was promoted from managing director to chief executive in 2017 as part of a management rejig. In November 2018, she was named chief executive.

Dentsu Aegis bought Gyro in July 2016 and incorporated its business-to-business media agency Enterprise into Gyro.

Before Gyro, Howe held posts including group marketing director at Gala Coral.

