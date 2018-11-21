Gyro enlists Publicis UK's Emma Rush as president

Rush: starts new role in January

Gyro UK has appointed Emma Rush, managing director of data services and transformation at Publicis UK, as president.

Joining in January, Rush will take over leadership of the agency from Kate Howe, who was recently promoted from chief executive to chair of Gyro UK and chief growth officer at parent company Dentsu Aegis Network.

Rush will report to both Howe and Christoph Becker, global chief executive and chief creative officer at Gyro.

Joining Publicis Groupe in 2015, Rush first became Publicis Chemistry's head of client services before being promoted to managing director three months later. She moved to her current role in 2017 as the rebranded Chemistry and Kitcatt Nohr merged into DigitasLBi (now Digitas).

Howe said: "We love Emma’s passion and tenacity in growing business and the great rapport she builds with her clients and her team alike."

Before Publicis Chemistry, Rush was chief executive of Omnicom agency TBCH, which was folded into Rapp. She spent 14 years at Proximity from 1996, rising to director of client service.

Rush added: "B2B marketing is one of the most exciting and innovative spaces to work in right now. This is a fantastic opportunity to build on Gyro’s strong foundations and ambition to be the must-have partner for premium B2B brands."