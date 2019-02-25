Gyro names David Curzon as London creative chief

Gyro London has appointed David Curzon as executive creative director.

He replaces David Harris, who stepped down as UK chief creative officer in January. Curzon reports to Emma Rush, Gyro's UK president.

Harris has enjoyed a distingished career, having held creative leadership roles at a string of agencies. He was executive creative director at IMP London from 1995 until 1999, when he left to co-found Lida alongisde Lisa Thomas, who went on to become chief brand officer at Virgin.

He left Lida in 2007 to become ECD at Wunderman, and six years later moved to the same role at Draft FCB, which he left after eight months in April 2014. Following a stint as an independent consultant, he joined Gyro as ECD in June 2015 and was promoted to chief creative officer in January 2018.

Before joining Gyro, Curzon was ECD at Saatchi & Saatchi Pro, where he led creative output for the B2B2C practice and worked with other Publicis Groupe agencies on integrated work for clients including Vaillant, Edwardian Hotels, Visa and Oracle.

He has held senior creative roles at DigitasLBi and 360i, and worked at WCRS, Fearlessly Frank and The Viral Factory. Throughout his career, Curzon has handled brands including Capital One, Enterprise, Eurostar, AstraZeneca and NatWest.

Rush said: "David [Curzon] has a deep understanding of B2B marketing, plus a passion for data, tech and media collaboration. He will play a key role in both evolving our creativity, plus growing our full-service capabilities including content and dynamic. We are delighted that he is joining us."