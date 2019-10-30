H&M creates visual installation to launch designer collaboration

H&M has created a visual installation in London to launch its Giambattista Valli collaboration.

Visitors will be able to view images from the campaign, shot at Palazzo Doria Pamphij in Rome. The photos, which will be displayed on large digital pillars, feature models including Kendall Jenner, Clara 3000 and Chiara Ferrangi. Two units will display selected items from the collection.

The display will be in Covent Garden from 2 November until 7 November, when the collection will be made availble in selected stores and online.

In addition to the installation, H&M is supporting the launch with out-of-home, print and social media activity, including a Snapchat Lens.

Zenith and MKTG are delivering the project.