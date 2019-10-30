Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

H&M creates visual installation to launch designer collaboration

Display features imagery from brand's Giambattista Valli collection.

H&M: displaying images from the latest campaign
H&M: displaying images from the latest campaign

H&M has created a visual installation in London to launch its Giambattista Valli collaboration.

Visitors will be able to view images from the campaign, shot at Palazzo Doria Pamphij in Rome. The photos, which will be displayed on large digital pillars, feature models including Kendall Jenner, Clara 3000 and Chiara Ferrangi. Two units will display selected items from the collection.

The display will be in Covent Garden from 2 November until 7 November, when the collection will be made availble in selected stores and online.

In addition to the installation, H&M is supporting the launch with out-of-home, print and social media activity, including a Snapchat Lens.

Zenith and MKTG are delivering the project.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now