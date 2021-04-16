Brittaney Kiefer
H&M offers free men's suit hire to boost confidence for job interviews

The initiative was co-created by Uncommon.

H&M has launched an initiative offering free suit hire to men for job interviews. 

The “One / Second / Suit” programme, co-created by Uncommon Creative Studio, will allow people to rent an H&M men’s suit for 24 hours at no cost and return it after a job interview. It is rolling out in the UK from this week and will launch in the US on 13 May. 

A film promoting the initiative, also created by Uncommon, begins with the line “A first impression is made in less than one second”, before showing young men getting ready for job interviews while a motivational voice recording from a mother plays in the background. 

It was directed by Mark Romanek – best known for his music videos for artists including Beyoncé and Johnny Cash and feature films such as One Hour Photo and Never Let Me Go – through Anonymous Content. 

The retailer has also published tips for boosting confidence and preparing for job interviews on its website. It says: “A suit isn’t an outfit. It’s confidence. A signal to the world and a reminder to yourself you’ve got what it takes.”

Earlier this week, H&M enlisted Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams for its debut on video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with a sustainability-themed island designed to promote the brand's recently launched garment recycling machine Looop.

