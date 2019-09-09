H&M promotes music loyalty programme with live events

H&M has launched a music loyalty programme that will champion new artists and independent venues.

H&M Music will be a new benefit within the clothing retailer's existing digital loyalty programme and will offer content, tickets to events and other music-related rewards.

The first event under the new initiative is a Gabrielle Aplin performance on 3 October in London. Tickets cost £5, with all proceeds donated to CoppaFeel!, a charity selected by Alpin. As part of the programme, Aplin has co-designed a limited-edition collection for H&M that will include two T-shirts, a hoodie and a sweatshirt.

Aplin said: "I am so excited to be working with H&M. To be the first artist to be involved is amazing and I can’t wait to see the H&M members at the special gig in October. I have also designed some merchandise with H&M – the designs are sustainably made from organic cotton, which was very important to me, and I love how they turned out."

Record label AWAL will use its analytics to identify artists whose core audience overlaps with H&M’s target market for the programme and Dice will manage the events, in addition to experiential campaign services for the collaboration. H&M plans to work only with independent venues.