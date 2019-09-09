Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

H&M promotes music loyalty programme with live events

Event series champions new artists and independent venues.

H&M: Music events for loyal customers
H&M: Music events for loyal customers

H&M has launched a music loyalty programme that will champion new artists and independent venues.

H&M Music will be a new benefit within the clothing retailer's existing digital loyalty programme and will offer content, tickets to events and other music-related rewards.

The first event under the new initiative is a Gabrielle Aplin performance on 3 October in London. Tickets cost £5, with all proceeds donated to CoppaFeel!, a charity selected by Alpin. As part of the programme, Aplin has co-designed a limited-edition collection for H&M that will include two T-shirts, a hoodie and a sweatshirt.

Aplin said: "I am so excited to be working with H&M. To be the first artist to be involved is amazing and I can’t wait to see the H&M members at the special gig in October. I have also designed some merchandise with H&M – the designs are sustainably made from organic cotton, which was very important to me, and I love how they turned out."

Record label AWAL will use its analytics to identify artists whose core audience overlaps with H&M’s target market for the programme and Dice will manage the events, in addition to experiential campaign services for the collaboration. H&M plans to work only with independent venues.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now