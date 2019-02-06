H&M to stage immersive theatre format for latest collection

H&M is swapping the Paris Fashion Week catwalk for a desert in the US.

The retailer will be showcasing its H&M Studio spring/summer 2019 collection in Sedona, Arizona, with an event combining fashion and immersive theatre.

Key influencers and members of the global press will join H&M on a three-day trip to the desert. The retailer said: "As the fictional narrative unfolds, a series of immersive events will see the SS19 collection unveiled in exciting new contexts."

Guests will be encouraged to become participants of the show. The project is being developed in collaboration with agencies Sunshine and Prodject.