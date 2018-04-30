Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Häagen-Dazs creates VR experience and gives out free scoops to support honey bees

Häagen-Dazs, the ice-cream brand, is marking 10 years of its support of honey bees with a free scoop and a VR experience in the US.

Häagen-Dazs creates VR experience and gives out free scoops to support honey bees

A selection of the brand’s outlets will be offering consumers a chance to see the world through the eyes of a bee. The VR experience will teach visitors about the plight of the bees and what people can do to "help these vital pollinators thrive".

"Free cone day" on 8 May will also involve a free scoop of ice-cream in a sugar cone, cake cone or cup at participating Häagen-Dazs shops.

Adam Hanson, president and general manager at The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, the brand's franchising arm, said: "’Free cone day’ is an opportunity to say thank you to our loyal fans, and we want to continue to recognise the pollinators that make our ice cream possible.

"Last year, we shared information about why the bees need our help and how everyone can play a role, which received great feedback from our customers. With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the brand's honey bee support, we wanted to build on that information and encourage everyone to band together for this important cause."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now