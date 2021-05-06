Haagen-Dazs gets back on the water for floating cinema

Ice cream brand, Häagen-Dazs, has partnered with Openaire to bring back its floating cinema concept to Regent's Canal.

Now in its second year, the "Float-in cinema" will take place from Wednesday to Sunday over four weeks from 2 June 2021. Häagen-Dazs aims to bring much-needed and long-awaited moments of joy to consumers as lockdown measures ease.

Upon arrival, boat ticket holders will climb on board for a 45-minute self-driven trip along the canal up to Little Venice before mooring at Merchant Square in front of the big screen.

This line-up of films includes cult classics, sing-alongs and rom coms such as Pulp Fiction, Bohemian Rhapsody and Notting Hill.

Each session can host up to 228 people, with boats accommodating up to eight and deck chairs also available.

Guests will be able to order Häagen-Dazs ice cream along with a selection of food and drink by scanning a QR code to have their order delivered to their boat or deckchair.

Food pop-up RaviOllie will host a kitchen on the water's edge with Italian-inspired pasta including beef ragu and wild mushroom and blue cheese ravioli.

Amplification of the project will come through paid and organic social, as well as with a team of Haagen-Dazs influencers who will experience and share the event through their channels.

Arjoon Bose, Europe-Australasia head of culture and brand experience at parent company General Mills, said: "At Häagen-Dazs, we pride ourselves on driving cultural capital with our consumers that allows us to live our purpose of crafting real moments of joy and connections over our iconic ice cream.

"As a brand, we are a much-loved movie companion around the world so we were confident that our bold and agile collaboration with Openaire last year would resonate with consumers, and we were right.

"We're delighted to return this year and kickstart the summer to recreate the experience in a bigger and better way that we know will take place safely regardless of the circumstances. As we look set for the UK to reopen, the comeback of a unique and joy-filled real-life experience like our #HaagenDazsFloatInCinema that people have been craving could not be timelier.''

Luminaire Events is working on the production for the project.

The first iteration of "Float-in cinema" took place in September 2020 and was visited by 12,000 attendees.