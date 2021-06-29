Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Häagen-Dazs launches bar mixing ice cream and cocktails

Guests can try serves that incorporate the brand's new cocktail-inspired flavours.

Häagen-Dazs: Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada ice cream infused cocktails
Ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs is hosting a pop-up experience combining ice cream and cocktails.

The "Häagen-Bar" is part of the brand's "Love the mix" campaign, which celebrates mixing the unexpected.

Häagen-Dazs has teamed up with mixologists to promote its new cocktail-inspired flavours, Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada ice cream.

Parisian bartender Anne-Lise will deliver serves incorporating the new cocktail range, while also running competitions and cocktail masterclass sessions.

The pop-up is currently scheduled to appear in France and Spain.

The concept for "Love the mix '' was devised by advertising agency Forsman and Bodenfors, with the "Häagen-Bar" brand experience, PR and social campaign created and delivered by Space.

Social media assets are a combination of packs of Häagen-Dazs, stills of mixologists and the local "Häagen-Bar" venues. Tailored for Facebook and Instagram feeds and stories, the ads aim to drive footfall and participation at the events.

Alice Hodgson, global assistant brand manager, equity & shops at Häagen-Dazs, said: "To celebrate the release of our new cocktail flavours, we wanted to give people something to celebrate with. The powerful campaign of 'Love the mix' from Forsman & Bodenfors has been brought to life by Space through the 'Häagen-Bar'. The assets and our wonderful mixologists have all come together to help start the ultimate party of this Summer. The 'Häagen-Bar' is open."

