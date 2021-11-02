Fayola Douglas
Häagen-Dazs opens boozy ice-cream cafe in Covent Garden

Festive experience will serve limited-edition ice cream in bubble waffles.

Häagen-Dazs: guests can get cosy in a winter snug
Häagen-Dazs is hosting a boozy ice-cream pop-up in Covent Garden to celebrate its two new winter flavours.

Visitors to the festive "Wafflerie" can choose from rum, salted caramel and biscuit, or Irish whisky and chocolate waffle, served with a bubble waffle. There will also be a selection of toppings available.

Open for five days from 1 December, the space is designed to be Insta-worthy. Covent Garden was selected as the perfect backdrop to the hygge-esque hideaway. The space will feature warm lighting, soft furnishings and festive foliage.

Desserts can be enjoyed in a winter snug available for walk-ins. There is also the option to order takeaways.

Capture Communications is delivering the project.

Häagen-Dazs currently has no permanent cafes in the UK after it closed its Leicester Square location in 2016.

The campaign continues Häagen-Dazs' "Don't hold back" brand concept that was launched by Forsman & Bodenfors in 2020. It encourages consumers to "do what you feel like and don't hold back".

