Haagen-Dazs partners Openaire for floating cinema experience

Ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs has partnered Openaire for a floating cinema experience on Regent's Canal in London.

Guests will be able to watch films including Grease, Rocketman and The Greatest Showman from 16 GoBoats on the water. There will also be 100 deckchairs available on the towpath.

Those viewing the films on a boat will be able to pilot the vessels around Little Venice for 45 minutes before mooring back at Merchant Square for the screening.

Häagen-Dazs will be serving its Minicups ice cream and offering its other products to be won as prizes during the events. Its ice cream will also be paired with Italian food from a RaviOllie pop-up kitchen.

Popcorn and snacks will be available to order via a dedicated app and delivered to the boats and deckchairs.

Luminaire Events is delivering the project, which runs until 27 September.

This is the second floating cinema event Häagen-Dazs has sponsored – the brand was the partner on a similar experience in July in Paris.