Häagen-Dazs partners Prime Video for launch of Amazon Original movie Cinderella

Häagen-Dazs has collaborated with Prime Video across regions including Europe and Asia to bring consumers an elevated experience of Kay Cannon's Cinderella – a musically driven new take on the classic fairy tale.

The UK premiere in London on 2 September 2021 at Everyman Cinema Broadgate will have a "Don't hold back" theme and be attended by cast members ahead of the title landing on the streaming platform on 3 September. Its "Don't hold back" brand concept by Forsman & Bodenfors was launched in June 2020.

A UK consumer screening will take place on 3 September. Guests will receive a Häagen-Dazs Mini Cup and a "Fab G cocktail" made with Häagen-Dazs Duo, Belgian Chocolate with Vanilla Crunch, topped up with Piper Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Champagne, served in tribute to Cinderella's Fabulous Godmother, played by Billy Porter.

Tickets were made available via Eventbrite. Capture Communications is the UK lead of the partnership and is delivering the screenings.

Häagen-Dazs Cinderella co-branded banners and ecommerce displays will feature across Amazon Prime and Fresh in the UK for a month as well as themed content across social media platforms. Influencer marketing campaigns will run across South East Asia, India and the UK, partnering creators who embody the "Don't hold back'" ethos of the brand and the film's protagonist Ella, played by Camilla Cabello.

To further amplify the collaboration globally, Häagen-Dazs has created three limited-edition packs across mini cups and stick bars. This includes a gift with purchase of a customised Cinderella ice-cream scoop across South East Asian countries. Limited-edition Cinderella themed ice-cream cakes have also been created and are available to purchase across India with Cinderella Häagen-Dazs-themed shops being activated across key cities.

The partnership was brokered in-house.

Arjoon Bose, head of brand experience and culture for Europe and Australasia at parent company General Mills, said: "Häagen-Dazs has created the global platform, 'Don't hold back', which not only guides us in everything we do as a brand but is also an inspiration for our consumers to live life to the fullest. To get caught up in the moment and not worry what others might think or try to fit in. It's an inspiration to be the real, unfiltered you.

"The modern retelling of the Cinderella movie explores these themes and showcases how being true to yourself and not holding back can lead you towards achieving your dreams, which is why Cinderella was such a compelling opportunity to collaborate with a global pioneer like Prime Video across their ecosystem not to mention our iconic ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to in-home cinema moments."

Last month Mercedes-Benz tied up with Amazon Prime Video for a Cinderella campaign to celebrate strong individuals. A TV ad, exclusive online content and a live stream event highlighted the cast and crew.

The spot by Merkley & Partners features the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and encourages women to rewrite the roles they were told to have in the world. A live-stream fashion show hosted by Porter, called "Dressed for a dream", was held on 28 August. Porter also worked with Mercedes-Benz to design a custom orange and gold glitter "chariot" influenced by his on and off-screen personality.

A collaboration with non-profit Shoes That Fit ahead of the Cinderella release will feature new athletic shoes and school supplies delivered to students, starting with Rosecrans Elementary School in Compton, Los Angeles. An Amazon Delivery team will arrive in Cinderella-wrapped Amazon vans to provide Cinderella-branded boxes filled with the donations.