Haagen-Dazs sponsors Paris floating cinema

Ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs is sponsoring a floating cinema in Paris where guests will be able to watch a screening of Le Grand Bain on a fleet of 38 boats on the Bassin de la Villette.

The boats seat between four and six people, and groups must be members of the same household in order to uphold social-distancing rules.

"Cinéma sur l’Eau", which translates to "cinema on the water", will launch Paris Plages, a beach on the banks of the Seine and the Bassin de la Villette that can be used to relax or for outdoor sport and leisure activities.

A further 150 deckchairs will be available on the beach area to watch the film on the 16m by 9m screen. Tickets for the event will be awarded via a draw.

There will also be performances by the Paris Chamber Orchestra during the weekend of 18 July at the location.

The event is part of Paris’ "A special summer" campaign that runs until 15 September that includes artistic and cultural events throughout the city.

Mk2 is delivering the cinema project.