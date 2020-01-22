Haig Club serves cocktails and haggis at Burns Night celebration

Diageo-owned Haig Club is celebrating Burns Night by serving cocktails alongside whisky-inspired food at Market Hall West End in London.

The Scotch whisky brand has partnered street-food vendors Fanny’s Kebabs, Good Birds, Paradise Slice, Love Mini Pancakes and HotBox, which will be creating bespoke dishes that complement the rich butterscotch and vanilla notes of Haig Club’s whisky.

Visitors to the Haig Club haggis bar by HotBox can expect a haggis hot dog, mac-and-cheese haggis balls and haggis cheese burger. There will be a vegan haggis option.

At the three day pop-up, open on 23 January from 6pm each evening, Haig Club will offer a complimentary hot toddy on arrival. Each Market Hall bar will also serve the Haig Club Burns Night cocktail, which is a mix of Haig Club Clubman, ginger beer and fresh orange with Amer Picon.

DJs including Fat Tony, Arielle Free, Lilah Parsons and Pips Taylor will be playing one-off sets.

Freuds is delivering the project.