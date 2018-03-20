Hakuhodo wins pan-European Honda ad account

Honda: Team GB climber Imogen Horrocks in a 2017 Civic ad by Wieden & Kennedy

The newly-created Hakuhodo Collective draws on the resources of the Japanese group’s European offices, including Sid Lee Paris and the UK’s Southpaw Creative.

The agency’s first campaign will air in the autumn across Europe including the UK and it is starting work immediately.

The pitch also involved Joint and Honda roster agencies Wieden & Kennedy and Mcgarrybowen, which will continue to be considered for project work in future.

Fabrice Estève, marketing communications manager at Honda Motor Europe, said: "At this time, with significant new models coming, we are seeking a fresh approach for our product communications.

"We want an agency that can take us even closer to the consumer whilst respecting Honda’s unique heritage, innovative spirit and loyal customer base. Hakuhodo Collective was selected after a comprehensive review involving many Honda stakeholders and several creative agencies."