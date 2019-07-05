Half of all global adspend will be online by 2021, Zenith report says

Zenith has released its latest global adspend forecasts, predicting more than half (52%) of global advertising expenditure will be spent on internet advertising for the first time by 2021.

However, in spite of this upcoming milestone, the internet ad market's growth is expected to slow down rapidly year-on-year, declining from 17% growth last year to 12% in the first half of this year and dipping to just 9% by 2021.

"The point at which internet advertising exceeds half of global adspend has been approaching for some time, but this is the first time it has appeared in our forecasts," said Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at Zenith.

"2021 will be the first year of single-digit internet adspend growth since 2001 – the year the dotcom bubble burst," he continued.

According to the Zenith’s Advertising Expenditure Forecasts, much of this growth is set to come from small, local businesses which spend their budgets on platforms with self-serving management tools such as Google and Facebook, allowing them to launch campaigns towards a highly-targeted audience. On the other hand, a majority of larger advertisers commit less than half their budget to these platforms, Zenith said, in lieu of traditional media.

"The categories that have advanced the furthest in using modern digital channels are technology, media, finance and professional services," said Matt James, global brand president of Zenith. "And even within these, brands still rely on traditional media to create broad mass awareness and reinforce brand values."

Yet, it seems traditional media such as print is continuing to dwindle, with ad revenues of printed newspapers and magazines dropping from a $164bn (£131bn) peak in 2007 to $70bn this year. Alongside this comes a small decline in broadcast television, which the agency predicts will fall from $184bn in 2018 to $180bn in 2021.

Overall, Zenith forecasts global adspend will grow by 4.6% this year (slightly lower than March’s 4.7% growth forecast) to reach $639bn – a $28bn increase from last year. Of this, almost half ($13bn) will come from the US, where internet advertising is forecast to grow at 15.4%, compared to the global average of 11.7%. China is trailing behind the US, boasting $4bn in extra adspend, followed by the UK and India with $1bn each in extra adspend.