More than half of UK's young adults 'dream of green Christmas', IPA says

Half of the UK's 18-24-year-olds want to be more sustainable this festive season by buying locally, upcycling and refurbishing gifts, according to an IPA survey.

The research, carried out by Opinium, revealed that older generations also intend to follow suit: 27% of 45-54-year-olds and 25% of over-55s want to be more sustainable this Christmas.

The findings align with steps taken by some brands to invest in their sustainability offerings. For example, frozen meal retailer Cook is carbon offsetting all of its Christmas Lunch bundles for 2021. Also, Love a Christmas Tree is offering delivery of nordmann fir Christmas trees that it will collect and replant in January.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults aged 18-plus also details how people are planning to spend the festive period and what they would like to see in advertising:

Over a third (36%) of consumers want to see a festive tone in Christmas adverts this year, followed by ads that are upbeat or optimistic (24%), funny (21%) and nostalgic (17%). Conversely, the desire for Covid-focused ads stands at only 5%.

52% of UK adults say they plan to make the most of Christmas 2021 if there are no restrictions in place.

51% of all adults say they will enjoy the festivities more this year (including eating and drinking out, shopping, visiting attractions, etc.) due to missing out last year, rising to 72% of 18-24-year-olds.

Luke Green, insight analyst at IPA, said: "These figures reveal a complex array of consumer attitudes towards Christmas 2021. While it appears that half of the UK population will be channeling their pent-up excitement into enjoying Christmas 2021 more following last year's enforced lockdown, others may still be cautious. What does leap out is that consumers intend to be more sustainable this year.

"With ESG (environmental, social and governance) rising in importance for businesses too, this could be an opportunity for brands and their agencies to think about and communicate their sustainability credentials more this Christmas, while not losing sight of the festive feel. Using less glitter doesn't mean our ads can't still sparkle."