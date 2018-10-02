Halfords moves weather sponsorship from C4 to ITV

Cycling and motoring retailer Halfords has struck a 15-month deal to sponsor ITV’s thrice-daily national weather bulletins from Monday (8 October).

The brand has been the sponsor of Channel 4’s national weather bulletins since January and the positive impact on its business from that activity has led Halfords to shell out for the larger audience that ITV’s weather coverage attracts.

Brokered by Carat Manchester and The Storylab North, the deal includes digital content, programme naming rights, social media and content for Halfords channels, as well as access to national ITV Weather presenters including Lucy Verasamy, Becky Mantin and Alex Beresford.

The ITV idents will be the same ones that Karmarama created for the Channel 4 sponsorship, which will end its 12-month term in December. This means Halfords will be present on both ITV and Channel 4 for three months.

The retailer is keen on sponsoring weather because it means viewers are watching live and it has a strong effect on what consumers buy.

James Arnold, head of brand and communications at Halfords, said: "Research shows that weather has the second-biggest influence on consumer behaviour after the economy and, with this partnership, Halfords will reach 80% of the population when the weather changes.



"Our services are designed to keep our customers on their journeys whether they drive, cycle or both, and our new partnership with ITV Weather will mean we can target more customers than ever when they need our services and products most."