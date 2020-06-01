Halifax and Adam & Eve/DDB's odes to high-street banking

Halifax has parted ways with Adam & Eve/DDB, bringing their nine-year relationship to an end. The bank will instead be working with New Commercial Arts, which launched two weeks ago.

With cameos from the Thunderbirds, Ghostbusters and a football-playing pup, Campaign has compiled Halifax’s most memorable ads by Adam & Eve/DDB.

The agency’s first work for the bank saw the emergence of the Halifax Community Choir – a team of 100 employees who performed renditions of A Hard Day's Night and I’ll Be There to showcase the products and services available to customers.

The work was written by Ben Tollett, Emer Stamp, Nick Sheppard and Tom Webber, and directed by Samir Mallal through Blink.

The choir returned to the small screen with a cover of I Believe I Can Fly by R Kelly, soundtracking one family’s near-disaster when a stray football starts propelling towards the kitchen window.

It was created by Ben Tollett, Emer Stamp and Jo Cresswell, and directed by Mike Long through Epoch Films.

Keeping with the football theme, "Football coach" stars a primary-school teacher who doubles up as a rather committed (you guessed it) football coach.

While he battles the elements to keep his team motivated, Homeland actor David Harewood highlights how people who give extra should get extra back from their bank – in this case, mortgages for first-time buyers.

The ad was written by Matt Woolner and Steve Wioland, and directed by Mike Long through Epoch Films.

In an attempt to showcase the brand’s loyalty to customers, "Holiday dad" (otherwise known as Paul Knowles) is praised for his efforts in sorting out a holiday for his family. After a few days of swatting mosquitoes and early mornings at the hotel pool, Paul is greeted back at his local branch, where he can enjoy tax-free interest on cash ISAs. All hail holiday dad.

It was written by Matt Woolner, art directed by Steve Wioland and directed by Guy Manwaring through Sonny.

In the first of the brand’s cartoon-centric ads, Top Cat ventured into his local Halifax in search of "moolah" for a new home. Alongside sidekick Benny, the mischievous feline wrangles up enough money for dustbin (suitable for five cats, with a view), to the displeasure of Officer Dibble.

Directed by Dom and Nic through Outsider, the ad was written by Jonathan John and art directed by David Mackersey.

Taking some time away from Bedrock, Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones switch their accounts at Old Broad Street, featuring real members of staff as extras.

It was written by Jonathan John, art directed by David Mackersey and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider.

Scooby and Shaggy somehow go from being chased by a mummy to becoming current account owners at Halifax’s London Hanover branch. All in a day’s work for the Scooby gang.

The film was written by Jonathan John, art directed by David Mackersey and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider.

"Nosey" Parker gets some well-earned karmic justice when he finds he has won £500,000 in the Halifax Savers Prize Draw.

The Thunderbirds chauffeur visits his local branch in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, before bunking off work and spending the money on a trip abroad.

It was written by Jonathan John, art directed by David Mackersey and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider.

Banker Greg takes a trip down the yellow brick road in his first big outing for Halifax.

Dorothy, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man’s journey to find the Wizard of Oz takes a strange turn when they meet Greg, who manages to wrangle the lot into contracts, except Dorothy, who is far too young to open an account.

It was was directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company.

Who you gonna call? That’s right, New York’s supernatural taskforce find themselves in the midst of ghostly happenings, with Greg making yet another cameo to promote contactless cards to the Ghostbusters gang. Someone give that man a raise.

The work was directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company.

Stepping away from the nostalgia factor of cartoon characters, "That new home feeling" stars an animated slinky toy as it struts through its new house to the tune of Jungle Boogie by Kool & the Gang.

The campaign was written by Ben Stilitz, art directed by Colin Booth and directed by The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff.