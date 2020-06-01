Gurjit Degun
Halifax awards ad account to NCA, splitting with A&E/DDB after nine years

NCA launched two weeks ago.

Halifax: worked with Adam & Eve/DDB since 2011
David Golding and James Murphy’s New Commercial Arts has snatched the Halifax advertising account from the pair’s previous agency, Adam & Eve/DDB, ending a nine-year relationship.

New Commercial Arts, which launched two weeks ago, will work on brand strategy, advertising and customer experience.

The move follows a competitive pitch for a customer experience brief in a process run by Alchemists.

In an interview with Campaign last week, Golding explained that customer experience is a "fundamental part of our offering".

Earlier this year, Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, promoted Catherine Kehoe, managing director for group brands and marketing, to chief customer officer.

She said: "The most successful modern brands are defined by an alchemy between strategy, experience and communications. New Commercial Arts has been set up with this philosophy at its heart. We are delighted to be their founding client."

Adam & Eve won the Halifax business in 2011, beating Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R London) in the final pitch.

Golding, Murphy and Ben Priest left RKCR/Y&R to launch Adam & Eve with Jon Forsyth. It was later sold to Omnicom and became Adam & Eve/DDB in 2012.

Murphy said: "We couldn’t wish for a more exciting opportunity. Halifax is a big and important brand, the client has a powerful mandate to unify brand strategy and customer experience and real creative ambition. It’s a strong endorsement for the model we are building."

Adam & Eve/DDB continues to work on the Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows – all part of Lloyds Banking Group – accounts.

Tammy Einav, Adam & Eve/DDB's joint chief executive, said: "We have loved working with the brilliant Halifax team and proud of the work that we have done together. We wish them all the very best for the future."

