Halifax launches first major ad from NCA

Halifax is launching an ad campaign tomorrow (Saturday), its first major brand platform since appointing New Commercial Arts last year.

The campaign introduces the positioning of "It's a people thing". It takes a bird's eye look through different homes on a typical British road, showing the highs and lows of life – before ending with a friendly Halifax employee entering a high-street branch.

The work was written by Loriley Sessions and art directed by Charlotte Prince – the first creative team NCA hired last year. The duo previously worked at Leo Burnett on brands including McDonald's and Skoda.

ThirtyTwo (Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace) directed the spot through Pulse Films. The pair were behind Sainsbury's "Gravy song" for Christmas 2020 (by Wieden & Kennedy) and "Every lesson shapes a life" for the Department for Education (by Havas London).

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at NCA, said: "Halifax advertising has always been of the people and for the people – positive, relatable and distinctly British.

"Our story continues that tradition, set on what could be any street in the country, showing a snapshot of the richness of modern British life that plays out behind our front doors and on our pavements."

Lloyds Banking Group appointed NCA to the Halifax business two weeks after the shop opened, at the expense of Adam & Eve/DDB, the former agency of NCA founders James Murphy and David Golding.

Murphy and Golding first won Halifax in 2011 before their first start-up, Adam & Eve, merged with DDB.

Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "Halifax is a heartland of Britain brand. Our new 'It's a people thing' campaign puts it right back where it belongs."

WPP's MediaCom handled media planning and buying. As well as a 90-, 60- and 30-second TV ad, activity includes outdoor, press, radio and social media.

"Ambitious and bold" changes to almost every aspect of the bank's customer experience will accompany the campaign, according to NCA experience founder Rob Curran, but no details were provided.

"It's a people thing" is not NCA's first work for the brand. Last year, it created a spot as part of Halifax's Covid-19 campaign championing its resilient colleagues.