Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Halloween 2018: the ghoul, the bat and the ugly brand ads

It's that time of year again, when brands get in the spooky spirit. Here's a selection of this year's ad offerings.

Fanta

Fanta went big this year, launching its largest experiential campaign, new Snapchat lenses (above) and filters, as well as two new flavours: Blood Orange Zero and Pink Grapefruit Zero.

The Coca-Cola brand’s £3m activity includes a "Twisted Carnival" tour at Merlin Entertainments attractions across the UK in October, while Snapchat users can also play a Halloween augmented-reality game.

Three

View this post on Instagram

the horror is real. these guys have NO idea what’s in store... ?? follow @threeuk and watch the utter terror play out on Stories from 22.10 ???? #PhonesAreGood #halloween #horror #phone

A post shared by Three UK (@threeuk) on

Three's "#PhonesAreGood" campaign aims to tackle fears that smartphones are bad for people by showing how pivotal moments in history would have been different if phones had been around. It challenges three famous phone addicts to survive without their beloved phones for a day in a social experiment, "Oh the horror".

Maoam

Confectionery brand Maoam is keen to show it packs a big punch – so much so that it can breathe new life into the dead. Made by Isobel, the three ads use a variety of quirky animation techniques and show some Halloween frights giving a "Full on" dance as they come alive after chewing on some Maoam.

Skoda

Skoda and Proximity Barcelona decided to use Halloween to launch an initiative to raise awareness of amaxophobia – fear of travelling in car – and help sufferers overcome the condition. About 30% of Spanish drivers suffer from anxiety and 7% of them feel so much panic that it makes it impossible for them to drive.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career