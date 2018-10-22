Halloween 2018: the ghoul, the bat and the ugly brand ads

Fanta

Fanta went big this year, launching its largest experiential campaign, new Snapchat lenses (above) and filters, as well as two new flavours: Blood Orange Zero and Pink Grapefruit Zero.

The Coca-Cola brand’s £3m activity includes a "Twisted Carnival" tour at Merlin Entertainments attractions across the UK in October, while Snapchat users can also play a Halloween augmented-reality game.

Three

the horror is real. these guys have NO idea what’s in store... ?? follow @threeuk and watch the utter terror play out on Stories from 22.10 ???? #PhonesAreGood #halloween #horror #phone

Three's "#PhonesAreGood" campaign aims to tackle fears that smartphones are bad for people by showing how pivotal moments in history would have been different if phones had been around. It challenges three famous phone addicts to survive without their beloved phones for a day in a social experiment, "Oh the horror".

Maoam

Confectionery brand Maoam is keen to show it packs a big punch – so much so that it can breathe new life into the dead. Made by Isobel, the three ads use a variety of quirky animation techniques and show some Halloween frights giving a "Full on" dance as they come alive after chewing on some Maoam.

Skoda

Skoda and Proximity Barcelona decided to use Halloween to launch an initiative to raise awareness of amaxophobia – fear of travelling in car – and help sufferers overcome the condition. About 30% of Spanish drivers suffer from anxiety and 7% of them feel so much panic that it makes it impossible for them to drive.