Halloween brand activations: spooky goings on from Samsung, Amazon, TripAdvisor and more



Samsung has rigged an old cottage with smart technology that allows it to control a spooky show through its SmartThings app. The house features in a video running across Samsung's social channels.



Heineken beer brand Desperados and experiential event company Elrow will be live-streaming from Bran Castle in Romania. UK DJ Eats Everything will be joined by performers dressed as clowns, zombies and monsters for the online party.

Rum brand The Kraken has created a gaming experience where consumers take control of an actor to guide them through an ocean fortress. Participants will also receive The Kraken's survival pack which includes ingredients for a Halloween-themes cocktail.



Scotch whisky brand Ardbeg has a crew of mummies, mutants and sea creatures who will be mixing cocktails on consumers' doorsteps. The monsters will also deliver "monster night-in" packs containing bottles of its new tipple Ardbeg Wee Beastie.

Haribo brand Maoam and media owner Global are touring UK shopping locations with a pop-up haunted house where people will journey through a space filled with zombie hands, carnival mirrors and ghostly animations.



Amazon Studios has set up a virtual house with live tarot card reading and DJ performances to promote the new Blumhouse thriller films available on Amazon Prime.

Jägermeister partners the London Dungeon

Jägermeister will be serving up "chilling" cocktails at The London Dungeon. Visitors can try a Sunset Murder or Bone Crusher over the Halloween weekend.

Burger King gifts Whoppers to witches

Burger King is gifting Whoppers to consumers who visit selected Brazil Drive-Thrus on broomsticks. The "Broom-Thru", was developed by agency David São Paulo and requires guests to be mounted on brooms like a witch.

Thais Souza Nicolau, marketing director of Burger King Brazil, said: "Every year we work on spontaneous Halloween campaigns to offer our clients as much of an amusing experience on this date as outside of Brazil. Promoting updated and creative conversations is our differential and the results have been amazing."

Trip Advisor partners Bompas and Parr for spooky reviews

Trip Advisor has teamed up with Bompas & Parr to publish a book on haunted hotel stays. Ghost Stories of Tripadvisor features 39 tales collected from around the world, that describe some of the unexplained occurrence hotel guests have experienced. It's advised that the book is read “beneath the covers with phone torch and hot breath".

Bauer Media is creating a virtual version of its annual Kiss Haunted House Party with 10 people given the chance to visit the experience.

Twitter is revealing its users' terrors through a series of installations spread across six London locations. The campaign, that continues Twitter's strategy of bringing tweets to life in the real world, includes glowing street art and artistic projections.