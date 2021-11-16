Hamid Habib leaves Craft Media for Havas Media Group

Havas Media Group has hired Hamid Habib as chief experience officer, with the additional role of deputy managing director of Havas Entertainment.

Habib joins from Craft Media, where he spent two and a half years as strategy partner, and led strategy and comms planning for clients including Jamie Oliver and BBC Children in Need. He has previously worked at MTV, OMD and Starcom and has 21 years’ experience in marketing and media.

At Havas Habib will focus on developing media experiences for clients across the group’s three core propositions: Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market. He will sit on the Havas Media Group leadership team.

He will also play a key role in driving growth for Havas Entertainment, reporting to managing director Nick Wright. Havas Entertainment, which launched in February of this year, has had several major new-business wins, including the UKTV media planning and buying account.

Patrick Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media Group, said: “At a time when many agency groups are scaling down their investment in creativity, we want to double down on the development of experiences that bring the best media and creative thinking together.”

Nick Wright, managing director of Havas Entertainment, added: “Hamid’s T-shaped skills and ability to operate across the whole media mix make him a hugely valuable asset to both Havas Media Group and Havas Entertainment.”