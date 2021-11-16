Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Hamid Habib leaves Craft Media for Havas Media Group

Havas creates dual role for strategy specialist.

Habib: 'T-shaped skills'
Habib: 'T-shaped skills'

Havas Media Group has hired Hamid Habib as chief experience officer, with the additional role of deputy managing director of Havas Entertainment.

Habib joins from Craft Media, where he spent two and a half years as strategy partner, and led strategy and comms planning for clients including Jamie Oliver and BBC Children in Need. He has previously worked at MTV, OMD and Starcom and has 21 years’ experience in marketing and media.

At Havas Habib will focus on developing media experiences for clients across the group’s three core propositions: Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market. He will sit on the Havas Media Group leadership team.

He will also play a key role in driving growth for Havas Entertainment, reporting to managing director Nick Wright. Havas Entertainment, which launched in February of this year, has had several major new-business wins, including the UKTV media planning and buying account.

Patrick Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media Group, said: “At a time when many agency groups are scaling down their investment in creativity, we want to double down on the development of experiences that bring the best media and creative thinking together.”

Nick Wright, managing director of Havas Entertainment, added: “Hamid’s T-shaped skills and ability to operate across the whole media mix make him a hugely valuable asset to both Havas Media Group and Havas Entertainment.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

November 10, 2021
Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021