Happn creates micro-dating series at Samsung KX

Samsung and dating app Happn are creating a micro-dating destination at the tech brand's King's Cross store.

The event series is a response to a Samsung study that found 40% of Brits restrict themselves to only dating their "type on paper", while 58% wait up to a month to physically meet their match and 42% say those dates "lack a spark".

Guests will have their heart rate tracked with a Galaxy watch during three 15-minute dates to see who gets their heart racing. The experience also includes complimentary drinks and virtual ice-breakers on mobile devices.

Events are aimed at both heterosexual and same-sex couples. The series ends on 19 March.

Samsung KX also has a "connection corner" open daily until 19 March where couples, friends and families are invited to take a moment for each other and take part in a range of virtual activities. Activities include "blind date contour" where you can sketch your loved one’s portrait using the Tab S6, and "couple shots", where guests will use the S10 to capture the ultimate couples selfie.

Marine Ravinet, head of trends at Happn, said: "This forward-thinking way of micro-dating blows romantic types out of the water and we’re excited to partner with Samsung KX to help build better couplings through Samsung technology. After all, meaningful relationships begin with real-life meetings."