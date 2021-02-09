Happn hosts Crystal Maze Valentine’s dating experience

Dating app Happn is hosting a Valentine's dating experience in The Crystal Maze's virtual environment.

The Crystal Maze Live Experience's "Dome from home" has been tailored to singles, with games designed to lower barriers and encourage communication.

Before joining, participants are required to fill in the short survey that will allow them to be matched with a group of eight single people. Questions include age, sexual preference and the type of relationship they are looking for.

Games include "Mumsie's riddles", in which players are asked to master riddles to win crystals; "Jester's hat", a skill test that will let the player know if their aim is strong and true; and "The Hunter", a clue-hunting commitment test.

Happn will follow up with teams afterwards to help put people in touch with anyone they might have felt a spark with.

Marine Ravinet, head of trends at Happn, said: "We know that Valentine's Day can be tough for singles, and even more so given the current situation. We wanted to provide something really fun for our community this Valentine's Day and what better way to break the ice than partnering with your crush on a virtual challenge.

"Happn has always been an app that encourages connections with those you cross paths with, in real life; those that drink coffee in the same café as you or visit the same park on their daily walks. While we are still housebound, we wanted to create an event that still promoted a real-life experience, while also being safe for our members."