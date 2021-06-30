Harbour Collective lands two new partners

Kim Walker is joining Harbour Collective as a partner, taking the number of partners at the company to six, as it gears up for expansion.

Walker moves to Harbour as strategy partner from The Brooklyn Brothers, the agency she joined as strategy director in 2015 before becoming joint head of strategy in 2019. Prior to this, she was with Bacardi for three years, first as global consumer insights manager – vodka, then as global consumer senior insights manager – premium white spirits. At Harbour, she will work alongside co-owner and strategy partner Kev Chesters.

Walker's appointment follows that of Grant Parker, who started with Harbour as a freelancer before becoming creative partner toward the end of last year.

Parker, who works alongside owner and creative partner Mick Mahoney, has already been involved across several accounts. Parker joined from Engine, where he was creative director and head of art; prior to this, he was head of art and creative director at M&C Saatchi for six years.

Paul Hammersley, managing partner, Harbour, said: "Harbour is structured to make sure that our clients have world-class senior partners who are actively engaged, day to day, on their business. As we have grown, it has always been the intention to expand our partner base."

Harbour is a strategic and creative consultancy, which was set up by Hammersley, Mahoney and Chesters in 2018.

Harbour said it expected to announce further appointments in the near future. The agency has recently won new business from Techsembly and Suicide & Co. and this month launched a campaign for The Athletic UK.