Hard seltzer brand White Claw appoints VCCP to global ad account

Hard seltzer brand White Claw has appointed VCCP to develop its global creative campaigns, ending its five-year relationship with Rothco, the Dublin agency owned by Accenture Interactive.

VCCP will now lead the campaign brief across White Claw’s current 12 key markets, as well as its future markets. These currently include the US, Australia and the UK.

The appointment follows a competitive global pitch process managed by The Observatory. Rothco has been the creative agency in charge of the brand's campaigns since its inception in 2016.

White Claw said it would continue to work closely with Accenture Interactive, which would be a "key partner" in its digital transformation.

Gisela Rule, global brand director of White Claw, said: “We want to thank Rothco, which has been a critical contributor to White Claw’s success both in the US and across our ambitious global roll-out. We’re excited for the evolution of the brand alongside new partners VCCP, whose strong, exciting thinking, insights and creative work reflected the future direction of the White Claw brand.”

Julian Douglas, vice-chairman and international CEO of VCCP Partnership, added: "White Claw is a dream win for the agency; it is the ultimate modern alcohol brand – category-breaking, category-leading and a true original. Like-minded, we share the same challenger brand philosophy at VCCP and we're thrilled to be joining forces to shake up the status quo even further.”

The win for VCCP follows White Claw appointing The Kite Runner to develop its UK media planning and buying strategy earlier this year.

White Claw has become a major player in the US drinks market and launched in the UK last May – its first expansion outside North America.