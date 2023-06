Hard-won equal pay but a special place to work: Denise Turner meets two WACL members who pioneered out-of-home in the UK

As Wacl celebrates its centenary this week, Route Research’s CEO Denise Turner – the only female CEO of a UK JIC – interviews club members Judith Salinson OBE and Annie Rickard about success, leadership and advice to their 18-year-old selves.

by Staff