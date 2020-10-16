Haribo partners Global for Halloween pop-up experience

Haribo Group brand Maoam has teamed up with Global for a multichannel Halloween campaign using the latter's experiential, outdoor, digital audio and video offerings.

In partnership with Global radio station Capital, an experiential pop-up called the "Maoam Mischief Manor" will allow one household group at a time to experience a haunted house-style journey that includes zombie hands, carnival mirrors and ghostly animations. Groups will be guided through the trail by brand ambassadors to ensure Covid-19 precautions are adhered to.

The pop-up will tour UK shopping locations, visiting Westfield London on 17-18 October, Birmingham Bullring on 26 October, Nottingham Victoria Centre on 27 October, Manchester Arndale Centre on 28 October, Leeds Trinity Centre on 29 October and Newcastle Metrocentre on 30 October. The experience will take place subject to localised government guidelines

Shoppers en route to Westfield London, the first stop for the activation, will pass digital OOH screens at Shepherds Bush directing them to the haunted house.

The campaign will also feature an on-air competition on Capital that will give listeners, and shoppers at the live event, a chance to win £1,000. Capital presenters Jimmy Hill and Lauren Layfield will be at Westfield to cover the launch of the live experience.

Harriet Hogge, marketing manager at Maoam, said: "While Halloween will be very different this year, we still wanted to create a memorable, inclusive experience to connect and engage with our loyal consumers.

"We wanted to reignite the excitement of experiential while ensuring we follow government guidelines, and Global has helped us achieve that goal – it is fantastic to prove unique experiences can still be created despite the current challenges we face."

The partnership was booked by IMA. The activation was designed, built and delivered by experiential agency Energy alongside Global.