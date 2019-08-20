Harper's Bazaar celebrates female trailblazers with second annual Art Week

Harper’s Bazaar is launching its second annual edition of Bazaar Art Week, celebrating women in the art world with a series of private views, curator-led tours, panel discussions and masterclasses to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the art world.

Bazaar Art Week will take place at several locations across central London between 2 and 9 October to coincide with events including Frieze, PAD fair and other highlights of the capital’s art season.

The events comprise a Champagne lunch and barge trip to Frieze Masters, a curator’s tour at the Serpentine and a London Drawing Group masterclass at the Henrietta Hotel as well as panel discussions and a curator’s tour at the Barbican.

The luxury magazine, which is published by Hearst, said it had a longstanding relationship with the art world, with past contributors including Marc Chagall, Alberto Giacometti and Andy Warhol, and more recently Cindy Sherman, Tracey Emin, Gillian Wearing and Yoko Ono.

A special-issue Bazaar Art Week magazine dedicated to women in the art will be distributed with Bazaar’s November issue, sponsored by Champagne house Ruinart.

"We are proud to celebrate our long heritage in the art world by inviting our readers to take part in an inspiring series of events held at some of London’s leading cultural institutions, in collaboration with an array of talented creative women," Justine Picardie, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar UK, said.