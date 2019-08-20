Sara Spary
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Harper's Bazaar celebrates female trailblazers with second annual Art Week

Bazaar Art Week launches in October and promises to connect readers with top art world figures.

Harper's Bazaar: Art Week edition brought back for a second year
Harper's Bazaar: Art Week edition brought back for a second year

Harper’s Bazaar is launching its second annual edition of Bazaar Art Week, celebrating women in the art world with a series of private views, curator-led tours, panel discussions and masterclasses to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the art world.  

Bazaar Art Week will take place at several locations across central London between 2 and 9 October to coincide with events including Frieze, PAD fair and other highlights of the capital’s art season.

The events comprise a Champagne lunch and barge trip to Frieze Masters, a curator’s tour at the Serpentine and a London Drawing Group masterclass at the Henrietta Hotel as well as panel discussions and a curator’s tour at the Barbican.

The luxury magazine, which is published by Hearst, said it had a longstanding relationship with the art world, with past contributors including Marc Chagall, Alberto Giacometti and Andy Warhol, and more recently Cindy Sherman, Tracey Emin, Gillian Wearing and Yoko Ono.

A special-issue Bazaar Art Week magazine dedicated to women in the art will be distributed with Bazaar’s November issue, sponsored by Champagne house Ruinart.

"We are proud to celebrate our long heritage in the art world by inviting our readers to take part in an inspiring series of events held at some of London’s leading cultural institutions, in collaboration with an array of talented creative women," Justine Picardie, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar UK, said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019