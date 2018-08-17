Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Harper's Bazaar celebrates women in the art world with series of events

Harper's Bazaar, the Hearst-owned title, is staging exhibitions, talks and a curator's tour to showcase the achievements and talents of women in the art industry.

The event, Bazaar Art Week, will bring the magazine's annual print supplement, Bazaar Art, to life with events highlighting the work of female museum directors, artists, curators, gallerists, collectors and entrepreneurs.

Reader events include a bespoke presentation of photographs taken by female Bazaar photographers, hosted at the V&A Photography Centre ahead its official opening to the pubilc and a "how to invest in art" discussion.

There will also be an introdution to the Soho House Art Collection, featuring a panel of emerging and established female artists. Events for the industry include Bazaar’s annual art party at Mark’s Club, which brings together the worlds of fashion and art, with guests including Turner Prize-winning artists and leading curators and gallerists.

Justine Picardie, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar UK and Town & Country UK, said: "Harper’s Bazaar has a proud heritage of celebrating visionary women in the art world. Bazaar Art Week will allow our readers an exclusive opportunity to hear from established artists and gain valuable insight from inspirational leaders in the art industry."

Bazaar Art Week is taking place at multiple locations across central London between 1-7 October and is supported by champagne house Ruinart and property developer Ballymore. 

