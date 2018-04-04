Harper's Bazaar creates hub to celebrate women in the literary world

The "Bazaar literary salon" invites acclaimed authors, such as Ali Smith and Jessie Burton, to give audiences a "unique insight into the publishing industry" through a series of talks and panel discussions.

Confirmed speakers also include Bloomsbury group editor-in-chief Alexandra Pringle and literary agent Karolina Sitton.

The activation is part of Hearst UK’s Big Book Initiative, which aims to recognise the best new fiction and non-fiction from up-and-coming authors.

The event takes place on 20 May at the Ned in London.