James Page
Added 27 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Harper's Bazaar creates hub to celebrate women in the literary world

Harper's Bazaar, the Hearst Magazines title, is giving readers the chance to meet acclaimed female authors, publishers and agents.

Harper's Bazaar creates hub to celebrate women in the literary world

The "Bazaar literary salon" invites acclaimed authors, such as Ali Smith and Jessie Burton, to give audiences a "unique insight into the publishing industry" through a series of talks and panel discussions.

Confirmed speakers also include Bloomsbury group editor-in-chief Alexandra Pringle and literary agent Karolina Sitton.

The activation is part of Hearst UK’s Big Book Initiative, which aims to recognise the best new fiction and non-fiction from up-and-coming authors.

The event takes place on 20 May at the Ned in London.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now