Rebecca Cooney
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Harrods creates pop-up charity shop for NSPCC

Harrods has launched a pop-up charity shop in aid of children's charity NSPCC.

Harrods creates pop-up charity shop for NSPCC

"Fashion re-told" opened on Friday and is offering high-end and designer clothing, donated by the public, Harrods staff, designers and Harrods itself.

NSPCC said the store would bring the high-end customer service and luxury surroundings of Harrods to a pop-up setting, with all proceeds going to support the charity’s work in London.

Alex Wells Greco, head of visual merchandising at Harrods, said the Harrods’ team had wanted the shop front to stand out and be as memorable as possible during its month-long run.

"The work the NSPCC does within the London community is so important, and Harrods was absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our expertise," he said.

The activation is located on Sloane Street.

A version of this article first appeared on Third Sector

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now